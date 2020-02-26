Last

Tara Narula, M.D.

Dr. Tara Narula is a board certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, an assistant professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra/Northwell and a CBS News medical contributor. She also serves as the associate director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Program at Lenox Hill Hospital. She contributes to various CBS News broadcasts and platforms including “CBS this Morning,” “CBS Evening News” “CBSN” and “CBS Sunday Morning”. D. Narula has been a frequent contributor to O, Oprah Magazine. She joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York in 2010 and provides outpatient consultative care. She is additionally board certified in Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography and Internal Medicine. After graduating from Stanford University with degrees in Economics and Biology, she was founder and CEO of her own small business, Sun Juice Inc. Subsequently she obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine where she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. Dr. Narula completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.Dr. Narula is currently a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). She serves as a member for both the NYC Go Red for Women Committee and is a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association. She is a recipient of the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2019. Her interests include women’s health and prevention.

