🔥Dozens of rolls of 'stolen' toilet paper recovered by police amid coronavirus panic🔥

Dozens of toilet rolls thought to be have been stolen were recovered by police in Essex, amid supermarket shelves being emptied in coronavirus panic buying.

Essex Police’s operational support group, which deals with major public order incidents in the county, posted pictures of the stolen items on Twitter – along with the hashtag #ThatsHowWeRoll.

They said three people were arrested in relation to the incident, though the force could not clarify further details of the arrests.

The post continued: “Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars…

“However we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.

“Stolen items recovered and 3 arrested all within an hour of it being reported”.

Essex Police confirmed the incident had taken place but could not provide more information on where the toilet paper had been stolen from

The news comes after stories have surfaced of people around the UK clashing in an attempt to buy toilet paper as fears grow that supplies could run low, as people stock up to prepare for possible self-isolation due to coronavirus.

A fight broke out in a supermarket in Wembley, north-west London on Thursday, according to journalist Bill Snaddon.

He told the Metro: “A lady got caught between squished trollies for a few seconds and let out a pained squeal. A young girl with her mum looked scared. Toilet paper was sold out in 2 minutes.”

Panic buying has broken out across the nation, despite the Government urging people not to do so.