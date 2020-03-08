🔥Dozens of health screeners at LAX ordered to self-quarantine: U.S. official🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A large number of healthcare screeners along with other employees at LA International Airport have already been ordered to self-quarantine, after two colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus, a federal official told Reuters.

Both screeners were tasked with checking passengers coming to LAX on international flights in to the USA. A government official who was simply briefed on the problem said it isn’t yet clear if the screeners were infected by passengers, others at the airport or within their own communities.

The airport workers who’ve been told to self-quarantine are thought to attended into connection with both stricken screeners, the state said. They are told to self-quarantine until March 17, the state said.

The state said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Homeland Security were making plans to reposition at the very least 25 visitors to replace the self-quarantined staff at LAX.

Spokespeople for the CDC and DHS weren’t immediately designed for comment.

A minumum of one other health screener at LAX previously tested positive for the herpes virus. The DHS said on Wednesday a federal contractor might have been exposed while conducting medical screenings at the airport.