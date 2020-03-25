🔥Dozens of Brits stuck on cruise quarantine in western Australia🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 33 Britons will remain in quarantine on a cruise ship after it arrives in western Australia.

The Vasco da Gama is due to arrive in the city of Fremantle on Friday, bringing 950 passengers and 550 crew.

About 800 passengers are Australian and will be taken to nearby Rottnest Island for 14 days quarantine, western Australia premier Mark McGowan said.

The Britons will stay aboard until they can be flown directly back to the UK, he said, adding: “Foreign nationals will not be allowed to disembark unless it is to travel directly to the airport or they need urgent medical attention.”

ABC reported that two other cruise ships were being prevented from docking at Fremantle.