Downtown businesses expect losses after NCAA closes doors to fans

Brett Hunter, left, chats with colleague Lauren Ruzicka at the Grand Hall in Union Station on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Union Station, a former hub for coast-to-coast railroad travel, is now home to an aquarium, a ferris wheel with a view of downtown and a variety of restaurants. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Jessica Chaffee, left, and Sabrina Simard dig in after a long day’s work at Syberg’s on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Louis. The colleagues, who were visiting St. Louis from Massachusetts, were impressed by the variety of tourist attractions that were centralized around Union Station and Enterprise Center. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Grant Berry cruises through the outdoor space at Union Station on a scooter on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Berry and his friends were visiting the area for a dental conference. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Downtown St. Louis businesses hoping to draw basketball fans next weekend were instead bracing on Wednesday for much thinner crowds — and profits — after the NCAA closed March Madness games to spectators in hopes of stemming the coronavirus pandemic.Hotels, bars, restaurants and attractions expected an influx of customers and cash from fans in town for six early-round tournament games at Enterprise Center on March 19 and 21. “It’s a major event, and these don’t come around everyday,” said Steve O’Loughlin, president of Lodging Hospitality Management, which owns Union Station and the St. Louis Hilton at the Ballpark Hotel.”You never know when the next one will come around.”The Convention and Visitors Commission expected thousands of fans, spokesman Anthony Paraino said in a statement. “While we respect the decision of the NCAA to restrict access to their upcoming tournaments, we are disappointed for the thousands of fans who were planning to attend the games in St. Louis and other sites around the country,” Paraino said.The commission, which helps book hotel rooms for teams, staff and NCAA officials, booked about 8,300 room-nights for those participants alone. Those rooms shouldn’t be affected by the decision to bar fans from venues, Paraino said.“Nevertheless, we look forward to welcoming the coaches, players, and their families for what is sure to be some exciting action on the court at Enterprise Center.”An estimate of the number of NCAA fans expected to visit St. Louis was unclear. Unlike the SEC Tournament, whose fans know they’ll see their team play at least one game in a location set years in advance, the last-minute scheduling of the NCAA Tournament makes planning more difficult for traveling fans. “It was already kind of hard to anticipate how many people were coming because we weren’t going to know who was playing here until Sunday,” said Stephanie Martin, general manager of Tin Roof, a bar and venue. “Some team fans are willing to travel more than others. We’re still trying to stay positive.”A spokeswoman for Enterprise Center referred questions to the NCAA. So did an official of the nonprofit St. Louis Sports Commission, which lures and coordinates sporting events in the region. A spokesman for Ballpark Village could not immediately be reached for comment.O’Loughlin, whose company owns Union Station, had expected to sell out both the Hilton and St. Louis Union Station hotels, which together have a total 1,245 rooms, he said.And Union Station businesses and attractions — including the St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel — expected an influx of new visitors with the hope the increased exposure would boost the attraction’s profile nationally, he said. “These people were going to hit the restaurants and explore and have an opportunity to go to the aquarium and see the attractions,” O’Loughlin said. “Any one of those people could be a potential customer in the future to come back whether it’s for work or travel.””It’s disappointing that we won’t have all those fans to experience all we have to offer in St. Louis.” Prominent area sports bars had hoped to draw in NCAA fans visiting St. Louis and locals who wanted to be near the action: The NCAA tournament is typically the one of Maggie O’Brien’s busiest times of the year, said Aaron Snively, the pub’s manager.The pub planned to retain extra staff on extended work shifts for the tournament, as well as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown, which city officials postponed Thursday. “It’s been a difficult 24 hours for sure,” Snively said. “Not just for us, for every business here it’s pretty devastating.”Drunken Fish, a restaurant downtown, was prepared for a large loss in sales during what would have been its busiest time of the year, manager Kaylee Souza said. No reservations had yet been cancelled, she said, but the bulk of the restaurant’s customers are NCAA fans walking around town. Tin Roof, meanwhile, is still hoping to draw locals for games it will play on three large projectors in addition to several television sets, even if there are fewer visiting customers, Martin said. The bar ordered extra hand soap and sanitizer ahead of the tournament because of coronavirus concerns.“I’m sure there’s going to be those crazy fans that still enjoy being in the same city as their team,” she said, “so we’ll be anticipating that.” Even mass transit was prepping for a crush: Metro Transit expected to schedule extra workers to help NCAA fans use the buses and MetroLink trains, spokesman Jerry Valelly said. “But in light of what has happened we probably won’t ramp up staffing as much,” he said.Jacob Barker and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

