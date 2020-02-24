🔥Downing Street defends PM for failing to visit flood-hit communities🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Downing Street has defended the Prime Minister for failing to visit flooded parts of the country.

Officials insist it is important for Boris Johnson not to “distract” from the ongoing effort to deal with the effects of the bad weather.

Mr Johnson received “regular updates” about the situation while saying at a country Kent mansion last week.

Environment Secretary George Eustice was “rightly” leading the Government’s response to the flooding, Number 10 said.

Boris Johnson is receiving regular updates about the flooding (AP)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Rhydyfelin, South Wales, last week and challenged the Mr Johnson to visit flood-hit communities.

Mr Johnson’s decision to stay away from flooded towns and villages is in marked contrast to his response during the general election campaign, when he carried out visits and called an emergency Cobra meeting.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets resident Theresa Davies who has been affected by flooding in south Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

The PM’s official spokesman said: “We are hugely grateful to all of those who have helped in response, from the Environment Agency engineers and the emergency services out on the ground to the military who have stepped in to assist.

“The Government has extensive plans in place to deal with these kinds of extreme weather events and we are working tirelessly to help everyone affected.

Prince Charles visits flood-hit town in South Wales

“The Environment Secretary and his department is rightly leading the Government’s response to this, ensuring teams who are busy working around the clock have the support and resources they need.

“It’s important not to distract from that ongoing effort.”

The spokesman rejected the suggestion that Mr Johnson had visited flooded areas during the election simply to win votes.

Asked whether Number 10 was concerned that it looked as though the Prime Minister simply did not care, the spokesman said: “The PM was receiving regular updates and working with ministers across Government to ensure that people received the help that they need.

“We are hugely grateful to all of those volunteers and others who have been working so hard on their response.”