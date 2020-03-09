🔥Downing of MH17 'incomprehensible', says judge as trial starts of four fugitives🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The trial of four fugitives accused of mass murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 got under way today as families of victims demanded “the truth be told”.

The defendants, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are charged with obtaining a missile launcher and shooting down the jet as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew, in July 2014.

Jon and Meryn O’Brien flew from Sydney to witness the start of the unprecedented hearing at a court on the edge of Schiphol — the airport from which the flight took off carrying their son Jack. “The trial is important because the truth still matters,” Mr O’Brien said. “You shouldn’t be able to murder 298 people and for there to be no consequences, regardless of who you are. So it’s important the truth about that is told.”

The O’Briens were among families who arranged 298 white chairs in rows resembling aircraft seating outside the Russian embassy in The Hague yesterday to protest at what they see as Moscow’s deliberate attempts to obscure the truth about what happened.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the trial “an important milestone towards accountability for the shooting down of MH17” and the deaths of 298 people, including 10 Britons, when a missile blew the plane out of the sky above conflict-torn eastern Ukraine.

“Many people have long waited for this day,” presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said in opening remarks. “This tragic loss of so many lives has touched many all over the world.

“The court wants to say it realises the impact of the loss of so many human lives and that the way it happened was almost incomprehensible.”

After a painstaking investigation spanning years, an international team of prosecutors last year named four suspects — Russians Igor Girkin, a former colonel of the FSB spy service; Sergey Dubinskiy, employed by the GRU military intelligence agency, and Oleg Pulatov, a former special forces soldier, as well as Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko.

None of them attended the start of the trial as neither Russia nor Ukraine extradites its citizens.

According to the prosecution, the defendants asked Russia’s defence ministry for heavy weapons. A convoy was allegedly sent from the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, based in the Russian city of Kursk, including the Buk missile launcher used to bring down MH17. Russia has consistently denied involvement in the downing. The trial is expected to last more than a year.