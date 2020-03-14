The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Set in 125 acres of private woodland, Down Hall is the epitome of country house grandeur, providing solace for stressed-out city dwellers by combining luxury spa treatments and seasonal food with muddy walks, open fires and sweeping landscaped gardens.

And if there’s anyone needing headspace like that it’s frazzled parents on school holidays. But can it be achieved if you – brace yourself – take the kids with you?

The team at Down Hall are working hard to make the answer to that ‘yes’.

In the last 18 months they’ve added a host of kid-friendly facilities to help make a stay with them relaxing for the whole family.

Style

One of the ultra-luxurious suites (Down Hall)

After an achievably brief car journey – just 45 mins from central London, barely enough distance to need a potty stop – a sweeping driveway leads to a striking rotunda and facade straight out of an Agatha Christie novel. Drop your bags and assorted childcare paraphernalia at the door; there is a car park at the rear.

The reception, being remodelled for 2020 while we were there, leads into a lounge which, while vast, retains an air of cosiness with decor and soft furnishings in warm reds and golds. Add to this the gentle scent of woodsmoke from the large open fireplace, and you’re immediately wrapped in a blanket of rural relaxation.

Which room?

Rooms are generous and comfortable, designed with contemporary luxury in mind. The best in the hotel is the Liddell Suite, new since an ambitious renovation of Down Hall’s West Wing in late 2018. It’s often used as the honeymoon suite – the hotel is a popular wedding venue – but it works well as a base for families with young children.

The large private lounge is equipped with a five seater corner sofa which doubles as a comfortable sofa bed. For very small children the hotel can provide travel cots, for which there is plenty of room. The lounge is divided from the bedroom by folding glass doors which provide a little privacy, although perhaps not enough to turn the bedroom into a completely adult space. You might decide to leave the romantic in-bedroom bath for the honeymooners.

Soak your cares away (Down Hall)

Food & drink

The Grill Room is Down Hall’s formal dining room, serving lunch, afternoon tea and evening meals. An afternoon tea on arrival is a lovely way to start your stay, with a special children’s menu providing more basic sandwich fillings for those little ones who aren’t quite ready for cucumber sandwiches. It’ll take a very self-controlled child to start with the sandwiches, though: the buttery scones and rich cakes on offer – including delicate lemon & clementine cheesecake and sumptuous chocolate hazelnut delice – are far too tempting. Prepare for chocolatey, crumbly carnage.

Evening service in The Grill Room begins at 6: 30pm and, unlike some of its competitors, Down Hall does not provide babysitting. So if your young ones are used to eating earlier or aren’t quite ready for a formal evening meal, your best option is to order from the ‘lounge and terrace’ menu. It’s open all day serving casual fare including burgers, pies and curries, and offers a children’s menu. If the weather’s good, eat on the veranda overlooking the large hotel gardens. Alternatively there is some seating in the bar lounge itself, or you can order food to your room.

If you are able to make it to the Grill Room in the evening, you’ll enjoy a seasonal menu of ‘modern British cooking’ inspired by the country house locale and Down Hall’s own walled garden. The food is simply presented but beautifully cooked: we enjoyed gamey roundels of pheasant terrine, a perfect pillow of medium rare rib eye with thrice-fried ‘fat chips’ and garlic salted greens, followed by a moist chocolate orange brioche pudding with vanilla ice-cream and caramelised white chocolate. The menu also includes a well-curated wine list featuring a large range of world wines with particular focus on Australian reds.

The beautiful Down Hotel (Down Hotel)

Extracurricular

Surrounded by a sprawling 110 acre estate, Down Hall provides plenty of opportunity for the kids to tire themselves out. Bring wellies so you can head out on a muddy woodland walk, and have fun hunting for fairies in the ‘Fairy Garden’. Unusually for a luxury hotel, there is a large, well-equipped children’s play area with an assortment of wooden climbing frames, slides, and swings, as well as a giant chess set. After a morning outdoors, nothing beats a hot chocolate in the lounge next to the roaring fire.

For grown-up down time, the Down Hall spa offers a range of ESPA treatments from facials to full-body massages. Treatments start from £32 and the shortest is 25mins – perfectly possible to enjoy while taking it in turns to watch the kids on the playground. As well as the spa there is a small but well-equipped gym complete with jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

The hotel also provides a number of child friendly group experiences including a ‘teepee sleepover’ – bookable for parties of six children and two adults – and kids/parents spa package.

However the real winner is Down Hall’s new partnership with Paradise Wildlife Park. Paradise is an impressive zoo, home to a huge number of exotic animals: from majestic big cats including lions, tigers, snow leopards and jaguars, to an impressive reptile house – home to the largest anaconda in the UK.

Almost more exciting than the real animals are the life-sized animatronic dinosaurs housed in ‘DinoWorld’, also part of Paradise Wildlife Park. Follow a woodland path, or enjoy a mini train ride, to encounter roaring T-rex and spitting dilophosaurus in amongst the trees.

Verdict

The team at Down Hall have attempted to create a relaxing experience for the whole family and, for the most part, they’ve succeeded. The activities available will keep the children occupied while providing some respite for grown-ups. Go once the weather turns warm to make the most of the vast grounds and enjoy relaxed outdoor dining on the terrace – and be sure to visit the wildlife park for a memory-making day out.

Details

Paradise Wildlife Park is just 30mins by car from Down Hall, and for £159 you can enjoy bed & breakfast for a family of four at the hotel, followed by a full day in the park – where full-price entry for a family of four would normally cost £72. Down Hall also offer a VIP package which includes an exclusive tour of the park plus an opportunity to meet the animals. downhall.co.uk/