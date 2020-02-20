🔥Double murder probe after two men knifed to death during suspected cannabis factory robbery🔥

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were knifed to death in a suspected robbery at a cannabis factory.

The group of attackers tried to force their way into a house in Brierley Hill, in the West Midlands, just after 3.30am on Thursday.

The victims were stabbed after a fight spilled out onto the street.

A car crashed into parked vehicles, while witnesses saw windows smashed and men running away carrying plants, West Midlands Police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was driven to hospital, where he later died.

A cannabis factory was found inside a house in Pensnett Road.

Detectives have arrested one man on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and are hunting others suspected to be involved in the robbery and stabbings.

Inspector Nick Barnes said: “We believe this property was deliberately targeted by a group of men who knew it was being used to cultivate cannabis.

“Witnesses have reported the property being attacked, windows broken, and men running away carrying plants.

“In the ensuing disorder two men have suffered fatal knife wounds.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the disorder or people or vehicles leaving the scene to get in touch.

“I’d also like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage as they also may have recorded something important.”