Double murder case dismissed after suspect jailed for six months without indictment

Homicide detectives with St. Louis police investigate the scene where two bodies were found in the bed of a truck parked along North Market Street just west of North 11th Street in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The bodies were discovered by two men who were cutting the grass near the truck and smelled something foul coming coming from it. The bodies were covered by debris and other items in the back of the truck. A local resident says the truck had been parked there for “a couple of days.” Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has dismissed a double murder case against a man who’s been jailed since August without a preliminary hearing or indictment.Associate Circuit Judge Craig Higgins on Thursday threw out Willie E. Little’s case after Little’s public defender, Nora Curran, argued Little’s nearly six months in jail without an indictment or preliminary hearing violated Missouri Supreme Court rules.Little, 63, was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting deaths Toni Washburn, 41, and Mark Kuhlenberg, 62. Washburn was the mother of Little’s two children and Kuhlenberg was her new boyfriend.

Willie Little, 63, had been charged with the killings of two people whose bodies were found in the bed of a pickup truck on Aug. 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police.

St. Louis Police

Curran and District Defender Matthew Mahaffey said Friday that Little’s 176 days in jail exceeded a Missouri Supreme Court rule that says “a preliminary hearing shall be held within a reasonable time” after felony charges are filed. For most criminal cases in the 22nd Circuit, prosecutors seek grand jury indictments within 90 days of charges being filed instead of holding preliminary hearings.Curran and Mahaffey said they didn’t know why the Circuit Attorney’s Office didn’t or couldn’t secure a grand jury indictment in Little’s case.A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.Police said last year that Little admitted that he was in the apartment in the 1400 block of Benton Street where Washburn and Kuhlenberg were fatally shot — days before their bodies were found in the bed of a pickup truck in the 1100 block of North Market Street. Residents called police Aug. 16 to report blood leaking from a pickup that had been parked there for a couple of days. They also reported a foul odor and swarming flies.

