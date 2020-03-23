Movie Details & Credits
Release Date (Streaming):
March 20, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Adrianne, Gabor Mate, Garyth Moxey, Ingrid Pacey, Mark Haden, Nicholas Meyers, Rick Doblin, Rosalind Watts, Trevor Millar, Tyler Chandler
Summary:
After a long time of prescription drugs failed her a suicidal woman turns to underground healers to overcome her depression, anxiety, and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine as promised iboga and mushrooms.
Director:
Tyler Chandler
Genre(s):
Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
82 min
