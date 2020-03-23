🔥Dosed🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
dosed

Movie Details & Credits

|

Release Date (Streaming):
March 20, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Adrianne, Gabor Mate, Garyth Moxey, Ingrid Pacey, Mark Haden, Nicholas Meyers, Rick Doblin, Rosalind Watts, Trevor Millar, Tyler Chandler

Summary:

After a long time of prescription drugs failed her a suicidal woman turns to underground healers to overcome her depression, anxiety, and opioid addiction with illegal psychedelic medicine as promised iboga and mushrooms.

Director:
Tyler Chandler

Genre(s):

Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
82 min

See All Details and Credits

Awards & Rankings

Watch Now

You May Also Like

vaani-kapoor-to-play-the-role-of-a-performer-in-ranbir-kapoor-starrer-shamshera

Vaani Kapoor To Play The Role Of A Performer In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Shamshera

nba-launches-“nba-together”-campaign-supporting-people-affected-by-coronavirus

NBA Launches “NBA Together” Campaign Supporting People Affected by Coronavirus

supreme-x-richardson-unveil-“unconditional”-t-shirt-collab

Supreme x Richardson Unveil “Unconditional” T-Shirt Collab

roddy-ricch-does-something-only-drake-and-eminem-have-done-as-‘the-box’-is-no.-1-for-an-11th-week

Roddy Ricch Does Something Only Drake And Eminem Have Done As ‘The Box’ Is No. 1 For An 11th Week

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *