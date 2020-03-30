🔥Dorset Police officer dies after self-isolating at home with coronavirus symptoms🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A police officer has died at home after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old, who served with Dorset Police but has not been named, had been unwell with a chest infection since Christmas, the force said.

On March 18 he went into self-isolation following advice from the NHS after suffering virus symptoms.

The “popular and well-respected sergeant” died at home in Bournemouth just before 10am on Monday, his colleagues confirmed.

Dorset Police Chief Constable James Vaughan said the death was a “huge loss”.

“He was 56 years old and had been unwell since Christmas with a chest infection,” Mr Vaughan said.

“He had been off sick since Thursday 19 March and went into self-isolation following Covid-19 guidance from the NHS after displaying symptoms.

“It is not yet confirmed if the death is Covid 19-related and I would strongly emphasise that it is too early to speculate on the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We are all deeply saddened by the death. This is a huge loss to the police family and my thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, friends and close friends, many of whom are Dorset Police colleagues.

“I have relayed to them my deepest condolences.

“I would ask you to please respect their privacy at this very sad time.”

Anna Harvey, chairwoman of Dorset Police Federation, described the man as a “popular, well-respected custody sergeant”.

“This is devastating news,” she said.

“The thoughts of Dorset Police officers are with our colleague’s family, friends and loved ones and close colleagues at this terrible time.

“Our colleague was a popular, well-respected custody sergeant, one of the most difficult and challenging police roles.

“But it was one he was expert in and he had the respect of his colleagues.”

“We are there to look out for our colleagues who will be mourning this terrible news.

“And those family and loved ones he has left behind. We ask that their privacy is respected.”