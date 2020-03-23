🔥Don't panic, parents — my teaching tech is here to help🔥

Today is a big day for parents — it is the first day they have to homeschool their children. School is out for who knows how long, but children still need to be educated. Many parents are having to juggle this with their own work, while reassuring children about this new situation. On top of that, feeling that you are not as smart as your 13-year-old can be pretty scary. I’m a teacher — I understand.

Conversations between parents over breakfast tables used to be about bills, childcare, who’s taking the kids to a birthday party at the weekend. Now parents are whispering to each other: “Can you remember Pythagoras theorem?”, “What’s osmosis?”, and “Who is the villain in Romeo And Juliet?”

I sympathise with all these parents-turned-teachers. I am a science teacher in Croydon and understand what you are about to face is daunting. Online learning platforms are here to help. For the last five months, my brother Sami and I have been making science videos for a learning website, kayscience.com — Sami is a chemistry teacher at my school.

We had the idea when we were one teacher short at my school and we had an extra class. We couldn’t let the students fall behind so I started making videos for them. Those videos then started to be used by other classes, and they worked.

KayScience is a free platform of lessons within videos, with the AQA and Edexcel biology syllabuses. At the moment there are 123 biology videos and 31 chemistry ones, but we are adding to that. My brother is in isolation with his wife at the moment, and is making more videos.

Within our videos are explanations of each science topic, and they end with worksheet-style questions. You have the answers so that your child can see what they got right and what they got wrong, and there’s no need to worry about trying to remember your GCSE knowledge of photosynthesis.

On top of the embedded questions within the video, your child can take quick quizzes which will give them their percentage instantly. You won’t have to print a single piece of paper.

They can also make their way through the worksheets that are freely available beside each video.

Kayscience.com wasn’t supposed to be launched like this — it was meant to be released via schools in September, with chargeable aspects, but since the coronavirus outbreak, we decided to release what we have for free. Through the website, we are collecting donations for Croydon foodbanks. People are encouraged to give what they can.

Just keep your child at home and set them up with their phone, tablet or computer, and let them get on with learning biology and chemistry so that they can be the next generation of doctors, nurses and scientists which our society so badly needs.

Ahmed Khattab is the co-founder of kayscience.com