🔥Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence to star in Adam McKay’s new Netflix comedy🔥

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Joy” New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence will be teaming up for a new Netflix movie, titled Don’t Look Up. The movie will be written and directed by McKay, and it will debut on Netflix sometime in 2020.Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay have teamed for a new Netflix movie, Don’t Look Up. The comedy starring Lawrence and directed by McKay is coming to Netflix sometime this year.The film tells the story of “two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth,” according to Variety.This will be McKay’s first adventure back into comedy after taking a slight departure to make The Big Short and Vice, both of which have their own kind of unique comedic leaning. After he directed 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, McKay decided it was time to take part in more serious films.The first of these, The Big Short, dealt with a group of investors who noticed trends in the American economy leading to the 2008 collapse. This, of course, seems like a pretty hefty divergence from something like Step Brothers, in which Will Ferrell and John C. Riley play a pair of 40-something man-children. But if you take a look at McKay’s comedies, he works complex messages into his seemingly dumb comedic sensibilities.In a 2017 video essay, Patrick Willems describes this as “smart dumb comedy,” which is really the most apt way to categorize the way McKay makes his movies. Talladega Nights is about corporate ideologies, Anchorman takes a look at new media, Step Brothers deals with growing up and The Other Guys takes a deeper look at capitalism than you may remember. So when McKay delivered the smart The Big Short, it shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise.A movie about the world being in danger and the media being the only way to save it tracks perfectly, then. Right now, it’s unclear whether this will be a comedy along the lines of what McKay was known for, or something more like Vice. But seeing as it isn’t based on real-world events, I’d venture to guess that it will be closer to something like The Other Guys, which could be quite intriguing.The wild card here is Lawrence. It seems more recent than it actually is, but in 2012, she was one of the biggest stars on the planet. She was only two years removed from her breakout in Winter’s Bone, she was the star of the massively popular Hunger Games franchise, was a part of the X-Men franchise and was an Oscar winner thanks to her stellar performance in Silver Linings Playbook.This carried her roughly to 2015-16, when she had three misses with Joy, X-Men: Apocalypse and Passengers (though, I think her role in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!, and the movie itself, are wildly underrated and misunderstood).Out of all of these big-time roles though, none of them were comedies. She is certainly a much better dramatic actress than an action star – her turns in two huge franchises contrasted with her prestige dramatic work are widely disparate. This isn’t to say she is incapable of doing comedy; it’s just something she’s yet to dip her toes into on a large stage.McKay is the perfect person to lead Lawrence into her first comedic foray, though. He’s yet to have a complete swing and a miss, and Don’t Look Up seems like the perfect movie to generate lots of viewers, as well as awards consideration to Netflix.Stay tuned for more news about the movie!