🔥Donna Air reveals she has tested positive for coronavirus🔥

Donna Air has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, who is currently starring in BBC One’s hit drama series The Split, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

However, Air stressed she only suffered mild flu-like symptoms before her test showed she had contracted coronavirus.

“I started self-isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity and the results tested positive for Covid-19,” she explained in her lengthy post.

“Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus. I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all, especially those on the front line.”

Air, who has also had roles in Byker Grove and Hollyoaks, added she had purchased tests for those working in hospitals, and was willing to answer questions from her 96,000 followers explaining her experience of the disease.

“I am aware what a privilege it is to be able access tests privately, so I have donated some to friends working for the NHS,” she said.

“I feel relieved having consulted my GP who has confirmed it is safe to see my daughter again. Happy to answer questions on symptoms or give info on what I did to boost my immune system when I felt at my worst.”

Air is the latest celebrity to have suffered from Covid-19, with Judge Rob Rinder writing in his Evening Standard column that he fell victim to the virus – with watching reality television assuaging his symptoms.

“By day 11 my temperature was down, the cough had begun to subside and I could do small tasks. I am on the road to recovery but still feel ropey,” he wrote.

Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Linda Lusardi have also tested positive for the disease.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce they had coronavirus while travelling in Australia.

They are now back in America, having fully recovered.

Currently, the UK has over 22,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,815 people having died from the disease.