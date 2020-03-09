🔥Donmar Warehouse will stage musical adaptation of Frank McCabe's Breakfast on Pluto, starring Fra Fee🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A musical version of Frank McCabe’s novel Breakfast on Pluto will run at the Donmar this autumn.

The production, which has been adapted for stage by Bob Kelly, will play at the Donmar from October to November.

The London run will mark the final leg of the show’s UK tour — following a premiere at Galway International Festival in July and showings at Olympia Theatre in Dublin and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

McCabe’s book — which is set in both Ireland and London in the 1960s and 1970s — follows protagonist Patrick/Pussy, a transgender woman searching for her mother.

Irish actor Fra Fee, whose stage credits include The Ferryman at the Royal Court Theatre and John Wilson’s production of On The Town, is to star in the production in the lead role.

The wider cast will be made up of Niamh Perry, David Ganly and Rickie O’Neill.

Both the Donmar and Birmingham Repertory Theatre will be partnering with the trans-led charity Gendered Intelligence for training and consultancy. Alongside the production, the London venue will also host an actor showcase for trans performers.

Musician Duke Special will compose for the new production, alongside Jennifer Whyte who is set to provide musical direction, arrangement and orchestration.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Des Kennedy is set to direct the show, with choreography from Jennifer Rooney, set and costume design by Katie Davenport and casting by Maureen Hughes.

Despite being the first musical interpretation, this will not be the first time the book has been adapted. Cillian Murphy played the lead in a 2005 film.

Breakfast on Pluto will run at the Donmar from October 2 to November 21, donmarwarehouse.com

