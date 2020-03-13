The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump is “very concerned” about coming into contact with a Brazilian aide who has now tested positive for coronavirus, according to a US media report.

The US leader was pictured beside Brazilian premier Jair Bolsonaro’s communication director over the weekend, who has since been confirmed to have the virus.

In a picture posted on his Instagram page, Fabio Wajngarten can be seen standing next to President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Publicly, the US commander-in-chief has said he is not worried, but a source told CNN: “He is very concerned about all the people he met who have it, including the Brazilian.”

The US leader and Mr Wajngarten (left) (fabiowajngarten/Instagram)

A statement from the Brazilian president’s press office said preventive measures are being adopted to ensure Mr Bolsonaro’s health.

Mr Wajngarten joined Mr Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the US and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

The meeting also included Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Brazil’s foreign minister Ernesto Araujo, and Mr Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who is a federal politician, among others.

“We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“I don’t know if the press aide was there. But we did nothing very unusual.”

President Trump with President Bolsonaro. Mr Wajngarten can be seen behind the US leader (AP)

Mr Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the Covid-19 virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine.

He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

The government also communicated with US authorities so that they can take cautionary measures, the Brazilian statement said.

The White House Press Secretary said: “Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.”

The White House did not respond to repeated questions about the development, including whether the president and his senior staff are being tested for the virus and who, if anyone, is planning to self-quarantine, given their direct contact with someone who has now tested positive.

Florida senator Rick Scott, who met Mr Bolsonaro in Miami, said in a statement that he will self-quarantine despite believing his personal risk is low.