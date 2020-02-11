🔥Donald Trump tweets clip from Curb Your Enthusiasm which mocks his own supporters🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has shared a clip from the comedy TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm which mocks his own supporters.

The snippet, which was taken from the first episode of the 10th series, shows Larry David using a Make America Great Again hat as a “great guy repellent”.

In the scene, David, who created the show starring a fictionalised version of himself, is shown to nearly hit a motorbike as he changes lane in his car.

The angry biker then hurls obscenities at him as he repeatedly tries to apologise.

But it isn’t until David whips out a Make America Great Again hat that the biker calms down and says “Just be more careful next time,” before screeching off.

The episode centres around David’s idea to use the hat as a “great people repellent”, with others shunning his company due to his apparent support for Mr Trump.

However, missing out this crucial context, Mr Trump shared the scene on Twitter alongside the caption “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP” and pinning it to the top of his Twitter feed.

It is not clear whether the president misinterpreted the sketch as praise or sought to re-appropriate it for his own benefit.

But many social media users jumped at the opportunity to point out that the scene was one which mocked Trump supporters.

One said: “Once again, the joke’s on you…” while other said: “Larry David was making fun of you and you’re too stupid to realise.”

A third user said: “Classic scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm! But Trump misses the point: In the episode, the point wasn’t to say that Trump fans are “tough.” It was to say they are obnoxious bullies like Orange Man.

“Another lesson from the show: Wearing a #MAGA hat makes you a “people repellent.””

But other commenters enjoyed his tweet, with one saying: “Haha you’re a legend for posting this,” and another saying: “So refreshing to have a leader with a grand sense of humor! Well done President Trump!”