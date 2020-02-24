🔥Donald Trump touches down in India to greet nation's 'biggest ever rally'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has landed in India where he will greet huge crowds at a rally held in his honour.

The US president was hugged by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as he and first lady Melania arrived in the country for a 36-hour visit.

Mr Modi has promised the US leader a warm reception – with a “Namaste Trump” rally at the world’s biggest cricket stadium set to see huge crowds welcome his visit.

“I hear it’s going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India,” President Trump said before he departed Washington.

Melania and Donald Trump depart Air Force One in India (AFP via Getty Images)

Reports suggested 100,000 could be in attendance while crowds are set to be lined with massive congregations hoping to see the US leader.

Mr Trump will travel in a motorcade to the stadium, going alongside a newly constructed wall, built for his visit , blocking off a neigbouring slum.

There will also be a visit to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and a trip to the famed Taj Mahal on his trip.

There have been fears that monkeys at the famed Taj Mahal site could attack Mr Trump, with tourists having faced recent problems, and local reports suggest men with slingshots have been hired to keep them at bay should they been an issue.