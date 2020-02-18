🔥Donald Trump threatens to sue 'everyone' linked to Mueller probe🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has threatened to sue “everyone” linked to the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The US president embarked on a furious rant over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation today as he called for action stemming from it to be “thrown out”.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is … badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” he raged.

“If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (Getty Images)

He then performed a heelturn to indicate this may still be a possibility as he wrote: “… BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL.”

It comes amid a furore in the US over a case linked to Roger Stone, a former adviser to the US leader.

Roger Stone was investigated during the Mueller probe (AP)

Mr Stone was one of several former associates of the president to have been charged in the Mueller probe

He was convicted on seven counts of lying to the Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Mr Trump called for a lower potential sentence for Mr Stone, calling the recommendation of seven to nine years “unfair”.

The Justice Department has scaled the guidelines back, prompting a raft of criticism.

Attorney general William Barr, previously said Mr Trump’s tweets made it “impossible” to do his job and hit out at the “background commentary”.