Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to his doctor.

The US President had been in contact with three people who were confirmed to have Covid-19.

The White House released the results of Mr Trump’s test results on Saturday night after he told reporters he had been tested hours earlier.

Anyone who comes into contact with the US leader is now having their temperature checked as the US regime cracks down on the bug.

President Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal”, shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the US and caused at least 50 deaths.

The president had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have since tested positive for the virus, including three people he spent time with last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Brazilian Embassy in Washington said late on Friday that the country’s charge d’affaires, Nestor Forster, tested positive after sitting at Trump’s dinner table.

President Trump, after days of insisting that he was not exhibiting symptoms of the virus, relented after being pressed by reporters about his resistance to testing when multiple politicians and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to try to avoid potentially infecting others.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.