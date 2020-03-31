🔥Donald Trump tells US to brace for 'rough' weeks ahead as he says social distancing 'matter of life and death'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has branded the US’s effort to slow the spread of coronavirus as a “matter of life and death” as he told the public to brace for a “rough” two weeks.

The US President predicted the country would soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the pandemic that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

Mr Trump urged the public to heed his administration’s social distancing guidelines as the White House projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in measures are maintained.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, he said: “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead… We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks.”

It comes after Mr Trump announced on Sunday that he was extending to April 30 the social distancing guidelines that urged Americans to cease social gatherings, work from home, suspend onsite learning at schools and more in a nationwide effort to stem the spread of the virus.

This was an abrupt reversal for Mr Trump, who spent much of last week targeting April 12 as the day he wanted to see Americans “pack the pews” for Easter Sunday services.

Many states and local governments already have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

Mr Trump spoke after another troubling day for the stock market, which has been in a free fall as the coronavirus ground the economy to a near-halt and left millions unemployed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 400 points, or roughly 1.9 per cent, to seal the worst first-quarter finish of its 135-year history.