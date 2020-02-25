🔥Donald Trump talks of 'strong feelings' for Narendra Modi in New Dehli speech… after canons herald his arrival at India's presidential palace🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump said his and Narendra Modi’s affection for each other has brought the US and India closer together as they seek to seal a new trade agreement.

The US leader was welcomed with an embrace by the Indian prime minister as he landed yesterday and the pair have been engaged in a flamboyant show of unity during his visit.

Following an initial stage of the trip , punctuated by fanfare held in Mr Trump’s honour, the pair met today to discuss relations between their respective nations.

An ongoing trade wrangle between the two countries was a major point of discussion – and the president said he was “optimistic” of securing a comprehensive agreement between them.

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump held talks today (AFP via Getty Images)

“Our relationship is so special with India,” he told crowds gathered in New Delhi today.

“It has never been as good as it is right now.

“The leaders of each country – we feel very strongly about each other.”

Donald Trump visited New Delhi with wife Melania (Reuters)

Addressing crowds, the day after he talked at a “Namaste Trump” rally in the world’s largest cricket stadium, he outlined a $3 billion arms deal for the US to supply military equipment, including helicopters, to India had been agreed.

He also said discussions over energy supply were ongoing, while counter terrorism measures, 5G technology and plans to tackle opiod supplies were also mulled over.

President Trump had started his second day in India with an outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, with cannons firing as his armored car pulled into the palace.

Yesterday, he and first lady Melania visited the home of Mahatma Ghandi and the Taj Mahal.

Tens of thousands gathered in the streets to welcome his arrival, before he stood before a packed crowd to trumpet his love for the “great Indian nation” .