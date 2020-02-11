🔥Donald Trump supporters attack Nancy Pelosi at fiery rally amid chants of 'lock her up'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi at a raucous rally in New Hampshire, accusing her of “mumbling” during his State of the Union speech as his supporters chanted “lock her up”.

Mr Trump tried to rattle his political foes hours before New Hampshire’s Democrats headed to the polls in the country’s first primary.

“I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly,” Mr Trump complained to the crowd in Manchester, referring to last week’s speech to Congress, which ended with Democratic House Speaker Mrs Pelosi tearing up her copy of his speech.

He continued: “I’m speaking, and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me. Angry. We’re the ones who should be angry, not them.”

The remarks prompted the Republican crowd to break into the same “lock her up” chant that his supporters directed at rival Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Warm-up act: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders at a rally in Durham, New Hampshire (Getty Images)

“Nine months from now, we are going to retake the House of Representatives, we are going to hold the Senate, and we are going to keep the White House,” he said.

“We have so much more enthusiasm, it’s not even close. They’re all fighting each other. They don’t know what they’re doing. They can’t even count their votes,” the President added, referring to last week’s bungled Iowa caucus vote.

Bernie Sanders was tipped to narrowly win today’s primary ahead of the former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, although the chairman of the state Democratic Party said: “This is anyone’s race to win.”

Gaining ground in the race was Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, whose centrist campaign has been suddenly energised by a strong showing in Friday night’s televised Democratic debate.

In a boost to Mr Sanders’s campaign, a new poll put the Left-wing Vermont senator further ahead in the nomination race.

The Quinnipiac national poll had the 78-year-old on 25 per cent among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independent voters, up four points since later January. Former vice-president Joe Biden has slumped to 17 per cent, with former New York Mayor Mike Bloom-berg — the billionaire latecomer whose name has yet to even feature on the ballot — third on 15 per cent.

Last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged New Hampshire voters to back Mr Sanders, calling on them to choose a candidate who will move the country forward.

The New York congresswoman and progressive icon warmed up a crowd of 6,000. In contrast, Mr Biden spoke to a couple of hundred voters in Gilford, stating: “Excuse my language, but I’ll be damned if I stand by and watch us lose this country to Donald Trump a second time.”