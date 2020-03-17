🔥Donald Trump sparks fury by branding coronavirus 'the Chinese Virus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has been criticised for branding coronavirus “the Chinese Virus”.

The US president made the remark as he tweeted about plans to support “industries, like airlines and others” amid the outbreak.

He spoke of measures to help those “that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus”.

“We will be stronger than ever before,” he said, ending his tweet in his signature rambunctious fashion.

He was swiftly condemned for applying a nationality to the virus.

“Viruses don’t have nationalities, and the virus is replicating plenty good right here in the good old USA,” David Gorski, MD, wrote.

Eugen Gu, MD, tweeted: “We are in deep trouble as a nation now that President of the United States makes the conscious decision to go down this dark path of hate.”

Actress Mia Farrow described the virus, which has infected more than 4,600 people in the US, “as American as apple pie”.

At least 83 people in the nation who have been confirmed patients have died following diagnosis.

Swathes of the US, including Los Angeles and New York, have shut down areas such as bars and restaurants in a bid to stem the spread.

The White House has urged people to avoid gathering of more than 10 people at a time and some 64,000 schools across the nation have closed.