🔥Donald Trump mocks Mike Bloomberg as billionaire drops out of race to be Democratic presidential nominee🔥

US President Donald Trump mocked Michael Bloomberg as the billionaire dropped out of the race to become the Democratic presidential candidate.Ā

President Trump took to Twitter to make fun of Mr Bloomberg, drawing attention to his stature and the money he spent in his campaign.Ā

Mr Bloomberg is one of the world’s richest people, with a net worth of an estimated $61 billion (Ā£48 billion). He spent at least half a billion dollars of his own money on his presidential bid.

He ran his campaign from more thanĀ two hundred offices across the country and employed thousands of highly-paid members of staff.

But he failed to win primaries in any state –Ā only emerging victorious inĀ American Samoa, anĀ unincorporated territory.

President Trump swiftly made fun of the campaign’s failure, describing the bid as “the worst, and most embarrassing experience of his life” in a tweet.Ā Ā

The president also mocked Mr Bloomberg’s endorsement of former vice-presidentĀ Joe Biden, calling him “Sleepy Joe” – another well-worn nickname.Ā

The president has directed manyĀ tweets atĀ Mr Bloomberg since the former New York mayor entered the race in November. HeĀ claimedĀ that his fellow New Yorker, is the Democratic candidate he’d prefer to run against.Ā

Mr Bloomberg responded to the president’s postsĀ with a light-hearted tweet of his own.

MrĀ BidenĀ emerged from Super Tuesday as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, after winning primaries inĀ Texas and eight other primaries at the time of reporting.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won four primaries, includingĀ California.Ā Ā

The next primaries are on March 10. TheĀ Democratic presidential candidate will be finalised at the party’s convention in July. The presidential election will take place on November 3.Ā Ā Ā