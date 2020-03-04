🔥Donald Trump mocks Mike Bloomberg as billionaire drops out of race to be Democratic presidential nominee🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

US President Donald Trump mocked Michael Bloomberg as the billionaire dropped out of the race to become the Democratic presidential candidate.

President Trump took to Twitter to make fun of Mr Bloomberg, drawing attention to his stature and the money he spent in his campaign.

Mr Bloomberg is one of the world’s richest people, with a net worth of an estimated $61 billion (£48 billion). He spent at least half a billion dollars of his own money on his presidential bid.

He ran his campaign from more than two hundred offices across the country and employed thousands of highly-paid members of staff.

But he failed to win primaries in any state – only emerging victorious in American Samoa, an unincorporated territory.

President Trump swiftly made fun of the campaign’s failure, describing the bid as “the worst, and most embarrassing experience of his life” in a tweet.

The president also mocked Mr Bloomberg’s endorsement of former vice-president Joe Biden, calling him “Sleepy Joe” – another well-worn nickname.

The president has directed many tweets at Mr Bloomberg since the former New York mayor entered the race in November. He claimed that his fellow New Yorker, is the Democratic candidate he’d prefer to run against.

Mr Bloomberg responded to the president’s posts with a light-hearted tweet of his own.

Mr Biden emerged from Super Tuesday as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, after winning primaries in Texas and eight other primaries at the time of reporting.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won four primaries, including California.

The next primaries are on March 10. The Democratic presidential candidate will be finalised at the party’s convention in July. The presidential election will take place on November 3.