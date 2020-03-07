🔥Donald Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren for 'lack of talent' after she quits White House race🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has mocked former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren by claiming she left the presidential race because of a “lack of talent”.

Ms Warren stepped down from the Democratic primary yesterday – leaving the party without a female candidate – amid speculation sexism she faced during her campaign caused her to drop out.

Mr Trump dismissed claims sexism had anything to do with her departure from the race, as he signed an emergency 8.3 billion US dollar funding package to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

He also insisted her campaign was doomed because “people don’t like her” and that “she’s a mean person”.

He told reporters: “No, I think lack of talent was her problem. She has a tremendous lack of talent.”

The president commended her performances on the campaign trail, saying she “was a good debater” who had “destroyed” the candidacy of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg “like it was nothing”.

But he went on to say “but people don’t like her”.

He said: “She’s a very mean person… People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

Mr Trump has previously made scathing comments about female politicians.

After moderator Megyn Kelly confronted him during the first Republican debate of the 2016 cycle over his comments about women, Mr Trump said: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Mrs Warren dropped out of the race on Thursday after a disappointing showing in early-state voting – but later insisted sexism didn’t cause her to step down.