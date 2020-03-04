🔥Donald Trump mocks 'dirty' Mike Bloomberg for viral video in which Democratic candidate licks fingers after eating pizza🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has mocked Mike Bloomberg over a viral pizza eating video after the Democratic candidate failed to make waves on Super Tuesday.

The Republican president mocked Mr Bloomberg by sharing a video of him snacking and licking his fingers at a campaign event in Florida on Tuesday and pinning the tweet to his account.

The clip, from Mr Bloomberg’s campaign Instagram account, shows the former New York mayor eating pizza with the caption: “When in doubt, rip the crust off”.

But Mr Trump reshared it to his 73 million followers and wrote: “Mini Mike, don’t lick your fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

The president appeared to be referencing the coronavirus outbreak, which has rapidly spread across the world in the last couple months.

The Covid-19 virus has seen more than 93,000 cases, with the US reporting 120 cases and nine deaths.

Earlier, Mr Trump laid into Mr Bloomberg over his performance in the Super Tuesday polls, after the billionaire invested large sums on money into the states being competed.

Super Tuesday – In pictures

Mr Trump’s comments come as Joe Biden swept into lead to be the Democrats’ challenger to the presidency despite rival Bernie Sanders taking Super Tuesday’s biggest prize of California.

The president wrote on Twitter: “The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg.

“His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!”

Mr Trump also laid into Elizabeth Warren for her results, saying: “Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night.

“She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”