🔥Donald Trump mocked for inventing word 'vivor' in latest speech blunder🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has added to growing list of invented words as he described launching “the great American comeback” with “vivor” during a major speech.

The US president was speaking at the National Association of Counties legislative conference on Tuesday when he made the gaffe.

He was referring to a State of Union Address which he delivered three years ago in which he said his government had launched the “great American comeback”.

Addressing the audience of local government officials Mr Trump said: “Can you believe it? But this was three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. And we really did. We launched it with a vivor [sic] and with a — with a certain splash that nobody has seen in a long time.”

Social media users have since been using the word to mock the President.

Many have used it in a hashtag to describe voting in the Democratic primaries Super Tuesday election.

Others pointed out that the word “vivor” exists in the online Urban Dictionary as a description for a “survivor” of cancer from the children’s novel ‘I am a Vivor’ by Leona Booms.

Some used the Twitter moment to bring back the word Covfefe, a misspelling of the word coverage which appeared in a viral tweet of Trump’s in 2017 and quickly became a meme.

The new word was even referenced during New Zealand’s number one breakfast radio show on Newstalk ZB.

Mr Trump used the appearance to reassure state and county health chiefs that his administration would work closely with them to tackle coronavirus which has now killed six people in the US.

The country now has the ninth highest number of coronavirus cases with a reported 128 people infected.

POTUS’ blunder comes as Joe Biden, Democratic nominee frontrunner, mixed up his wife and sister during his victory speech in Los Angeles.

Joe Biden Confuses His Wife And His Sister During Super Tuesday Speech

The 77-year-old was left red-faced following the Super Tuesday election in which he is now predicted to have won 10 out of the 14 states taking part.

Without looking at the two women who were stood behind him on stage, the former vice president grasped the hand of Jill his wife and declared “this is my little sister Valerie”.

Jill shook her head and laughed while Mr Biden grappling to right his error added “and I’m Jill’s husband” while reaching for his sibling Valerie.