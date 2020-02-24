🔥Donald Trump mocked for bizarre pronunciation of names of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump’s bizarre pronunciation of two Indian cricket legends’ names has prompted ridicule of the US president.

During a rally at the Sardar Patel stadium today, he made reference to Sachin Tendulkar, the former captain of India’s national cricket team, and Virat Kohli, the current captain.

The mention of the names garnered cheers from the crowd. However his odd pronunciation was swiftly criticised on social media, with even the International Cricket Council pointing out his unusual way of saying the names.

They posted a tweet questioning who “Soo-chin” Tendulkar was.

“Something about Donald Trump’s pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn’t a huge cricket fan,” wrote one person on social media.

Another said he “spectacularly” failed to say the name properly.

One person wrote said: “You actually butchered the pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.”

“Donald Trump trying to pronounce Sachin Tendulkar’s name is something else,” added another.

It comes as the US leader praised the “great Indian nation” as he addressed a huge crowd during a rally on Monday.

He addressed masses at a “Namaste Trump” rally held in the world’s biggest cricket stadium, during his 36-hour trip to

Commending the nation’s culture and its mix of religions and languages, the US leader said: “Your unity is an inspiration to the world.”

He later tweeted in Hindi, writing: “America and India will strengthen their countries, enrich their people, make big dreamers bigger and make their future brighter than ever … and this is only the beginning.”