🔥Donald Trump misspells coronavirus while ranting that media coverage is making the virus look 'bad'🔥

Donald Trump misspelled coronavirus while claiming that some media organisations were making the virus “look bad” and “panicking markets.”

The US President made the error – replacing the first ‘o’ with an ‘a’ – while attacking Comcast and CNN for their coverage of Covid-19, as well as the Democrats for being “all talk”.

The outbreak has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation and has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed at least 2,700.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has salso urged Americans to prepare, saying that, while the immediate risk there was low, the global situation suggested a pandemic was likely.

“It’s not a question of if. It’s a question of when and how many people will be infected,” the CDC’s principal deputy director, Anne Schuchat, said on Tuesday.

Mr Trump made the error on Wednesday (Twitter)

Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon: “Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible.

“Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!”

There have been 57 cases of the coronvirus in the US.