🔥Donald Trump London news LIVE: Boris Johnson hails solidarity at Nato summit as US President Donald Trump leaves early🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there was a mood of “great solidarity and determination” at the conclusion of the Nato leaders summit.

It came at the end of a colourful two days which saw clashes between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau.

Mr Trump called the Canadian Prime Minister “two faced” after a video surfaced of Mr Trudeau, Mr Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron appearing to mock their US counterpart.

Later, Mr Trump confirmed he had cancelled a scheduled press conference and would return to Washington after he had finished his official meetings.

Follow our LIVE updates here…

Live Updates

2019-12-03T07: 13: 45.803Z

Donald Trump has landed in the UK ahead of a two-day Nato summit.The US President and Melania Trump touched down at Stansted Airport in Air Force One on Monday night.

2019-12-03T07: 17: 53.393Z

The Queen is preparing to welcome back Donald Trump to Buckingham Palace for a reception for Nato leaders.The US President, who will be joined by his wife Melania, will gather with Western politicians and their partners in the royal residence’s grand State Rooms.

2019-12-03T07: 43: 52.856Z

Donald Trump’s visit has swiftly been dragged into the election conversation.Jeremy Corbyn has called for NHS reassurances, while Boris Johnson has hit out at the Labour leader on security.

2019-12-03T07: 47: 47.570Z

Video shows what appears to be Donald Trump’s entourage going through Camden.

2019-12-03T07: 49: 38.493Z

Dominic Raab has been on BBC Radio 4 and said he is “delighted” to have the US President in England. He has said he is having a one-to-one meeting with Mike Pompeo. He said he did not know the details of all meetings when asked about Boris Johnson being reported to not be having a private meeting with Donald Trump.

2019-12-03T07: 50: 43.490Z

Mr Raab said the PM’s job is to “bring all the leaders together in the same room” while he said bilateral meetings can be “fluid”.

2019-12-03T07: 52: 36.293Z

Asked about the NHS he said there would be “no privatisation” under Boris Johnson, when pressed on the possibility of the service being involved in UK-US trade talks. Mr Rabb said “categorically I’ve never advocated privatisation of the NHS”.

2019-12-03T07: 59: 35.403Z

Speaking on the topic of London Bridge terror attack, Mr Raab said “for the most serious criminal offenders” there should be a 14-year minimum period of detention and “there shouldn’t be automatic release” He also said there are some where “whatever regime they go through” that “we cannot be sure will not be a danger to the public”, and on this he said “public protection comes first”.

2019-12-03T08: 03: 51.560Z

The family of teenage crash victim Harry Dunn have said they will make their “feelings known” to Donald Trump during the president’s visit to the UK.

2019-12-03T08: 09: 36.280Z

A new poll from Ipsos MORI shows the public mainly see Nato in a favourable light, however support is low in some key member states like Germany and France.

2019-12-03T08: 18: 23.013Z

Asked whether Boris Johnson would have a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, foreign secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: I don’t know the full range of bilaterals and those things are always very fluid, but actually the role of this leaders’ summit … is for the Prime Minister to bring all of our North American and European partners together and show that through Nato we can be bigger than the sum of our parts.The arrangements for bilaterals are always quite fluid because they’re done on the margins. This is a meeting of Nato … as a whole and the Prime Minister’s job with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general, is to bring all of our allies together in the same room, not siphoned off in bilaterals, because we’ve got this unity of purpose that we need to forge to strengthen Nato, and that’s the leadership role the Prime Minister is taking.

2019-12-03T08: 25: 58.000Z

Shadow secretary of state for employment rights Laura Pidcock has insisted the documents which Labour says shows UK-US trade talks put the “NHS on the table” are “official government documents”, when pressed on the source this morning. She told Sky’s Kay Burley she would like to focus on their contents, not where they came from, when asked about news reports which suggested Russian involvement in how they were obtained.

2019-12-03T08: 28: 35.666Z

International trade secretary Liam Fox has said the Nato gathering is a chance for the PM to guide us through a “very tricky” summit. He said it is “perfectly legitimate” for countries to discuss issues that affect them but said it was “unwise” for other leaders to discuss party political issues during the election campaign. He told Sky there are a “number of hurdles” which will be looked at during the meetings.

2019-12-03T08: 29: 36.640Z

Dr Liam Fox was delayed travelling through London this morning, due to security for the Nato summit.

2019-12-03T08: 35: 28.340Z

Dr Fox said the “interpretation” of trade documents that the “NHS was up for sale” is not true. He said it has been made “very clear the NHS was not on the table”, in an interview with Sky. He said the documents which Mr Corbyn shared were not legitimate minutes of meetings. However, he said they were being used in a “disgraceful” way by Mr Corbyn and there was a “question mark” over his “ethics” for sharing such documents.

2019-12-03T08: 51: 47.313Z

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: There is no question that if there is to be a trade deal with North America that drugs would have to be part of that.One of the things that we’ve asked is that we bring forward a bill to the House of Commons, an NHS protection bill, that would specifically protect the NHS from any negative consequences of a US trade deal.

2019-12-03T09: 17: 31.496Z

France’s finance minister is threatening a “strong European riposte” if the Trump administration follows through on a proposal to hit French wine, cheese, handbags and other products with tariffs of up to 100 per cent.The US Trade Representative proposed the tariffs on Monday, in retaliation for a French tax on tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook.It comes as US President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron are set to attend a Nato summit in London today.

2019-12-03T09: 29: 20.570Z

In an interview in London, President Donald Trump has said he has “no thoughts on the election”. He added: I’ve no thoughts on it, it’s going to be an important election for this country, but I have no thoughts on it. Asked if he would be meeting with the PM he said: I will be meeting with him yes.

2019-12-03T09: 47: 17.563Z

Mr Trump also said he might meet Turkey’s President Erdogan, stating he had a good relationship with Turkey. He has also hit out at France’s Emmanuel Macron’s comments where he criticised Nato, though said they personally got on.He said France benefits from Nato most and Europe also does more so on the whole than the US does.

2019-12-03T09: 49: 56.436Z

Donald Trump has denied wanting involvement in the NHS stating he did not know “where that rumour came from”. Asked if it should be part of trade talks between the UK and the US he said: No not at all, I have nothing to do with it never even thought about it, honestly.