🔥Donald Trump is obsessed with badgers and if they are mean, new book claims🔥

Donald Trump is obsessed with badgers and whether they are “mean to people”, a new book has claimed.

The US President would reportedly ask many questions about the woodland creatures in the White House after he was elected.

A new book, entitled Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington, details Mr Trump’s questioning of ex-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

He would allegedly demand to know how badgers “work” and if they are “aggressive”.

The book claims that Mr Trump would ask if badgers were aggressive (REUTERS)

The book claims that Mr Trump would ask the questions just as Mr Priebus was trying to explain important pieces of policy.

He would also reportedly ask to see photographs of the black and white animals.

Book authors Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng wrote:”‘Are they mean to people?’ Trump at least twice asked Priebus in the opening months of his presidency. ‘Or are they friendly creatures?’

“The president would also ask if Priebus had any photos of badgers he could show him, and if Priebus could carefully explain to him how badgers ‘work’ exactly.”

A wild badger (PA Archive/PA Images)

They added: “An obviously enthralled president would stare at Priebus as the aide struggled for sufficiently placating answers, all the while trying to gently veer the conversation back to whether we were going to do a troop surge in Afghanistan or strip millions of Americans of healthcare coverage.”

Mr Priebus, from Wisconsin, which is known as the “badger state”, left his job after just six months in July 2017.​