🔥Donald Trump insists he 'respects China greatly' after backlash for calling Covid-19 the 'Chinese virus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

US president Donald Trump has said he “respects China greatly” after sparking a backlash by repeatedly calling Covid-19 the “Chinese virus”.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Trump said he has a “very good relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but said it was “unfortunate that this got out of control”.

It comes after the president ramped up his rhetoric against China during the White House news briefing on Wednesday, marking an escalation in a bitter war of words between the world’s top two economies.

At Wednesday’s press conference, he repeatedly called Covid-19 the “Chinese virus” and said that Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world about coronavirus.

US president Donald Trump shakes hands with China’s president Xi Jinping (AFP/Getty Images)

He said: “I don’t know if you’d say China’s to blame. Certainly, we didn’t get an early run on it. It would have been helpful if we had known about it earlier.”

Mr Trump then went on to dismiss criticism that his constant labelling of the strain as the “Chinese virus” was racist.

Coronavirus – In pictures

A reporter asked him whether it was wrong and potentially harmful to Asian-Americans to give the disease that name, which has been widely condemned as racist.

“No, not at all. Not at all. I think they probably would agree with it 100 per cent,” Mr Trump said. “It comes from China, there’s nothing not to agree.”

But on Friday, Mr Trump appeared to change tact, saying he considered President Xi “a friend” and respects the country “greatly” before adding that people are nonetheless upset that the virus has spread.

President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington (REUTERS)

He said: “It’s unfortunate that this got out of control. It came from China, it got out of control.

“Some people are upset, I know. I know President Xi. He loves China. He respects the United States.

“And I have to say I respect China greatly and I respect President Xi.”

At Friday’s press conference, Mr Trump also announced an effective closure of the US border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade.

That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border with the US earlier this week.

On being asked whether the administration will go on to enforce a full nationwide lockdown, Mr Trump said: “I don’t think it will ever be necessary.”

The president also said he had invoked the Defence Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilising the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.