🔥Donald Trump hails two drugs as possible 'game-changers' in Covid-19 fight🔥

Donald Trump has claimed that the distribution of two drugs, hydroxychloroquine ​and remdesivir, could be a “game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, he called on health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating Covid-19, saying it could lead to a breakthrough while a vaccine is still under development.

Mr Trump pointed to efforts on Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir and the generic antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

The President said he has called on the US Food and Drug Administration to streamline its regulatory approval process to make the two “very powerful” drugs available for prescription.

He hailed the move a potential “game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus.

Mr Trump said hydroxychloroquine, which has already been approved by the FDA, has shown “tremendous promise” and would be made “available almost immediately”.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” he said.

“That’s where the FDA has been so great – it’s been approved,” he added. “We’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”

The President also said that the drug has been “around a long time” so if it is not effective at treating Covid-19, it is still “not going to kill anybody”.

“When you go with a brand new drug you don’t know that’s going to happen. It’s a very powerful drug in different forms. It’s shown very encouraging early results.”

Mr Trump also announced that the FDA are near to approving Remdesivir, which is already being tested in China to treat Covid-19.

“We have to remove every barrier,” he said, speaking about getting the drugs approved and ready for distribution.

“It could be a game-changer, and maybe not,” Mr Trump told reporters. “But based on what I see I think it could be a game-changer.

“They are very powerful. So I want every American to know we are doing everything we can.”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said his agency was working quickly to examine all possibilities.

“In the short term, we’re looking at drugs that are already approved for other indications,” Mr Hahn said.

The University of Minnesota revealed on Tuesday that it was launching a clinical trial of whether hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine, can prevent people catching coronavirus.

Trial volunteers who have been exposed to someone with known Covid-19, but who are not ill, will be given hydroxychloroquine to test whether it can stop the illness developing or reduce its severity.

According to a laboratory test conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, chloroquine was found to be “highly effective” in controlling Covid-19 infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also included chloroquine as one of the drugs being prioritised under its global Solidarity Trial – an international study bringing together various nations’ efforts to test potential coronavirus treatments.

Dr Andrew Preston, reader in Microbial Pathogenesis at the University of Bath, said: “Chloroquine is better recognised as an anti-malarial drug.

“It is cheap, considered relatively safe in humans and has been used for over 70 years.

“However, for over 10 years there have been studies reporting the anti-viral effects of chloroquine, or its common derivative hydroxychloroquine, against flu and Sars, raising hope of activity against the current pandemic virus.”

Dr Preston said studies showing chloroquine’s anti-viral effects during the previous Sars virus outbreak received “relatively little attention” as it died away.

He highlighted recent research in Marseille, France, where a trial of chloroquine treatment on 20 Covid-19 patients in hospital saw 70 per cent considered to be cured after six days.

Dr Preston emphasised more scrutiny was needed of the results as well as larger controlled trials on chloroquine’s effectiveness.

“But in among the oppressive darkness of the current situation, any glimmer of hope is very welcome,” he added.

Robin May, Professor of Infectious Disease at the University of Birmingham, said of chloroquine: “It is a drug that has a long history of use against malaria, essentially because it diffuses into red blood cells, making the environment within the cell less suitable for the parasite to live in.

“Since it has a long history of clinical use, the safety profile of chloroquine is well-established and it is cheap and relatively easy to manufacture, so it would – theoretically – be fairly easy to accelerate into clinical trials and, if successful, eventually into treatment.”

Last month, it emerged that the UK’s Department for Health and Social Care had banned the “parallel export” of chloroquine and ritonavir/lopinavir.

Parallel exporting occurs when companies buy medicines meant for UK patients and sell them on for a higher price in another country.​