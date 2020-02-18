🔥Donald Trump gets a wall as India blocks off slum ahead of his visit🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 1,640ft wall has been built along an Indian slum to accomodate Donald Trump on his upcoming visit to the nation.

India’s government has been accused of trying to block “poor people” from his view after the Gujarat state hastily put up the brick barrier alongside a slum which homes 2,000 people.

President Trump is visiting the city of Ahmedabad during a two-day trip to India next week.

Keshi Saraniya, who lives in the slum, said: “Since they are spending so much money on this wall, why not use that to improve our slum and provide better facilities for us.

“Why are they hiding us poor people?”

Slogans have been painted on the wall which has been defended by the Indian government (REUTERS)

Other residents claim they were asked to leave because of the upcoming event but the city’s civic body denied that was the case, stating notices to vacate were not linked to the visit.

“We have been living here for the last 20 years and now we are suddenly being told to vacate because some important leader is visiting this city for a day,” said resident Sanjay Patani. “This is injustice.”

Senior government official Bijal Patel said the wall was built “for security reasons”.

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump will take a trip alongside the slum (AFP via Getty Images)

She insisted the wall, which is around 4ft tall, was not to conceal the area.

Mr Trump is to drive along a road next to the slum.

He will be accompanied by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat.

“Apart from security reasons, the wall is also part of a beautification and cleanliness drive,” Ms Patel added.

The US president will attend an event called Namaste Trump, which translates to “Greetings, Trump”.

This will be held held at a cricket stadium and is along the lines of a “Howdy Modi” rally he hosted for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Houston last September