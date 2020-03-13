The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in the US over coronavirus.

“I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” he said. “Two very big words.”

The move will allow him to introduce emergency measures in a bid to tackle the outbreak.

It will free up funds and enable changes to healthcare provision.

The move comes after the US put in stringent measures on travel as it aimed to contain the spread, including banning travel to and from Europe, excluding the UK.

This page is being updated.

