🔥Donald Trump criticises China over coronavirus and defends calling Covid-19 the 'Chinese virus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has said Beijing should have acted faster to warn the world about coronavirus as he dismissed criticism that labelling the strain the “Chinese virus” was racist.

The president ramped up his rhetoric against China during a White House press conference which marked an escalation in a bitter war of words between the world’s top two economies.

While Mr Trump had previously left it mostly to his top aides to openly criticise China’s response to the virus, the Republican leader joined the fray in earnest during the public event on Wednesday.

He said: “I don’t know if you’d say China’s to blame. Certainly, we didn’t get an early run on it. It would have been helpful if we had known about it earlier.”

President Donald Trump during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the US (Getty Images)

In his opening statement, Mr Trump described what he termed America’s “war against the Chinese virus.”

And he told the press conference: “But it comes from China, and it’s not a question about that – nobody’s questioning that.”

A reporter asked him whether it was wrong and potentially harmful to Asian-Americans to give the disease that name, which has been widely condemned as racist.

“No, not at all. Not at all. I think they probably would agree with it 100 per cent,” Mr Trump said.

“It comes from China, there’s nothing not to agree.”

The fast-spreading disease that was first identified in Wuhan has infected over 200,000 people and caused nearly 8,500 deaths in 164 nations, triggering emergency lockdowns and injections of cash unseen since World War Two.

In the US, cases of the respiratory illness have now been reported in all 50 states, with known infections surging past 7,300, prompting millions to stay at home.

More than a hundred Americans have died from the virus.

Lights go out in Las Vegas during Coronavirus

Mr Trump has come under criticism for continuing to use the term “Chinese virus” in a series of tweets.

Chinese officials accused the president of smearing the country and the Mayor of New York slammed Mr Trump for inciting “bigotry”.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it was not appropriate to use the term Chinese coronavirus and The World Health Organisation warned that government, citizens, media, influencers and communities all have an important role to prevent and stop stigma.

In his latest tweet, Mr Trump said: “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false”

In another tweet, he said: “For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you. The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!”

Responding to Mr Trump on Twitter, New York Mayor, Bill de Blasio said: “Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fuelling more bigotry.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Hua Chunying also tweeted to say: “It is absolutely WRONG and INAPPROPRIATE to call this the Chinese coronavirus.”

During a press conference on Tuesday another Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the term “smears” his county and Beijing strongly opposes usage of the words.