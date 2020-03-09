🔥Donald Trump coronavirus concerns after handshake with union chief who had 'contact' with Covid-19 infectee🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A convention host who shook hands with Donald Trump has revealed he previously had “incidental contact” with an infectee.

Matt Schlapp greeted the US president at The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) which was held at the end of February.

The event also saw the likes of Vice President Mike Pence and Mr Trump’s family in attendance.

Mr Schlapp, who is chair of the American Conservative Union which hosts the event, said he felt “healthy as a horse” despite being in contact with a person at the event who has been infected with Covid-19.

He told Fox News: “I had incidental contact with him [the Covid-19 sufferer], very briefly… I feel healthy as a horse.”

He added: “I can tell you, when the president was on site at CPAC, he lives by what he tells us, because I saw him scrub down his hand and clean his hands more than once while he was on the premises, and I did the same.”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who was at the same event, has announced he is self-isolating due to the incident.

Senator Cruz said he had briefly interacted with this person.

He tweeted a statement in which he outlined his situation on Sunday.

He said: “Last night, I was informed that 10 days ago at CPAC I briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19.

“That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake.”

He added: “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy.

“Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.

“The physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the US and 22 people have died after being infected.