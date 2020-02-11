🔥Donald Trump condemned for saying 'powerful' death penalty would help tackle drug dealing🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has been condemned for praising countries such as China for their “powerful death penalty” to tackle drug dealing.

Human rights activists hit out at the US leader’s remarks, which came as he addressed the nation from the White House on Monday.

The president said countries that have the death penalty for drugs offences such as dealing “don’t have a drug problem”.

“I don’t know that our country is ready for that, but if you look, throughout the world, the countries with a powerful death penalty, with a fair but quick trial, they have very little if any drug problem,” he said.

“Criminal in China for drugs by the way means that’s serious. They’re getting a maximum penalty,” Mr Trump said. “And you know what the maximum penalty is in China for that, and it goes very quickly.”

Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation Garry Kasparov described Mr Trump’s comments as amounting to “the classic authoritarian line”.

“Give the murderers badges and give the thieves cabinet posts, then say crime is solved. And a fair trial in a dictatorship is an oxymoron.”

“Trump has always praised authoritarian power and dictators. His nature and his desires have always been clear.

“The matter is preventing him from realising those desires—and from normalising them among Americans.”

Ben Rhodes, a White House adviser under Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter: “Maybe we should pay attention to the fact that Trump consistently praises the efficiency of totalitarian systems.”

And New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell Jr said as he shared on Twitter footage of Mr Trump making the remarks: “Here’s impeached trump casually saying our criminal justice system should more closely resemble ruthless dictatorships like the Chinese communist party and not a single republican in Congress will say a word in objection.”