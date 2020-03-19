🔥Donald Trump calls off G7 summit due to coronavirus pandemic and asks leaders to take part in video call🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has cancelled the G7 leaders summit at Camp David in June due to the coronavirus crisis and will hold a video-conference instead.

The US President’s decision comes as nations around the world seal their borders and ban travel to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Trump held a video-conference with world leaders earlier this week and plans to repeat that in April, May and June, when the physical meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland was scheduled to take place.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who also serves as Trump’s G7 “sherpa,” has informed his counterparts about the move.

The White House said it views the change as part of mitigation efforts to fight the virus.

Countries normally send large delegations with their leaders to G7 summits and journalists from around the world convene to cover their meeting as well.

Mr Trump had intended to focus the G7 meeting on the economy, eschewing traditional topics that often top the agenda such as climate change.

He initially planned to host the leaders’ group at one of his properties in Florida but canceled those plans after criticism that he would profit financially from the meeting.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Britain as well as the European Union.

Mr Trump earlier irritated Europe by instituting a travel ban on its citizens without first alerting European leaders.

Europe has become the epicentre of the coronavirus. Italy’s death toll has now overtaken that of China, where the outbreak began.