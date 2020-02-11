🔥Donald Trump brands Nancy Pelosi 'sick woman' in bitter war of words after White House meeting on Syria🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has branded Nancy Pelosi a “sick person” and “third-grade” politician as the two engaged in a bitter war of words after a fractious meeting at the White House.

House Speaker Ms Pelosi walked out of the discussions concerning the president’s move to pull US troops out of Syria, saying she left as Mr Trump was having a “meltdown”.

Their meeting came after the House voted 354-60 to overwhelmingly oppose the president’s order, with Ms Pelosi telling how Mr Trump was “shaken up” by the outcome.

Nancy Pelosi engaged with Donald Trump in a bitter war of words after the two met for discussions at the White House (AP)

But the US leader hit back with a post on Twitter, in which he branded Democrat Ms Pelosi a “sick person”. He wrote: “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast!

“There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

He also tweeted pictures from the room. “Do you think they like me?” he asked mockingly as he caption one showing Ms Pelosi looking glum.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” he tweeted with another.

In that photo, Ms Pelosi can be seen, surrounded by congressional leaders and military brass around a table at the White House, finger pointed. Ms Pelosi turned the photo into the banner on her Twitter page.

Mr Trump’s move to take troops out of northern Syria opened the door for a Turkish military attack on Syrian Kurds, who have been aligned with the US in fighting the country’s long-running war.

The president began the meeting on Wednesday evening by talking about his “nasty” letter to Turkish President Recep Erdogan, according to a Democrat familiar with the meeting who was granted anonymity to discuss it.

In the letter, Mr Trump warned the Turkish leader, with exclamation points, not to be “slaughtering” the Kurds. The person called Mr Trump’s opening a lengthy, bombastic monologue.

Ms Pelosi mentioned the House vote and Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, started to read the president a quote from former Defence Secretary James Mattis on the need to keep US troops in Syria to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State fighters.

But Mr Trump is said to have cut Mr Schumer off, complaining that Mr Mattis was “the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough.” Mr Trump reportedly went on, “I captured Isis.”

Ms Pelosi explained to Mr Trump that Russia has always wanted a “foothold in the Middle East,” and now it has one with the US withdrawal, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Mr Trump turned to Ms Pelosi and complained about former President Barack Obama’s “red line” over Syria. According to Mr Schumer, he then called her “a third-rate politician”.

At that point Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the House Majority Leader, interjected, “This is not useful.”

Ms Pelosi and Mr Hoyer stood and left the meeting. As they did, Mr Trump said, “Goodbye, we’ll see you at the polls.”

From the White House driveway, Ms Pelosi told reporters Mr Trump was having some kind of “meltdown” inside. She said they had to leave because Mr Trump was unable to grasp the reality of the situation.