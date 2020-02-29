🔥Donald Trump brands coronavirus criticism 'a hoax' by 'clueless' Democrats🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has defended his handling of the coronavirus threat by accusing his Democratic rivals of “politicising” the outbreak.

More than 60 cases of the Covid-19 virus have been confirmed in states across the US, including at least four without any links to travel.

But the president lashed out at Democrats who questioned his response to the national and global outbreak of the infection, calling it their new “hoax”.

Addressing a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his political opponents a day before voters cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary.

He touted the preventive measures ordered by his administration to prevent the virus – which originated in China – from spreading across America, while accusing the Democrats of “politicising” the global outbreak.

“They have no clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa,” Mr Trump said, referring to problems that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

“They tried the impeachment hoax… this is their new hoax.”

A number of critics have condemned the president’s refusal to act sooner to bolster the country’s response to the virus.

However, Mr Trump said Democrats were motivated by a desire to see him fail and argued that the steps he has taken so far have kept cases to a minimum in the US and led to no deaths from the virus.

“A virus that starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took, against a lot of other wishes, and the Democrats’ single talking point … is that it’s Donald Trump’s fault,” he said.

At least 67 cases of the virus have so far been confirmed in the US – the majority of which were repatriated passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

Worldwide, the virus has killed at least 2,922 people, including 2,835 people in China, and there have been 85,055 confirmed cases.