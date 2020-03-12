The latest headlines in your inbox

Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from mainland Europe to the US for 30 days in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The US President’s sweeping new restrictions will not apply to the UK, where 460 cases of the virus have now been confirmed.

Mr Trump blamed the EU for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus, saying US clusters were “seeded” by European travellers.

The 30-day ban will come into force on Friday, the US leader said as he addressed the nation form the Oval office on Wednesday night.

He said the US would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

