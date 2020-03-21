🔥Donald Trump accused of 'meltdown' after rowing with reporter and top doctor in coronavirus press conference🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

US President Donald Trump was accused of having a “meltdown” after he hit out at a reporter and publicly disagreed with the country’s top doctor on live TV over coronavirus guidance.

Overnight #TrumpMeltdown was trending on Twitter, as people criticised the president’s outburst.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked Mr Trump what he would say to the Americans who are scared of the huge impact of Covid-19.

Mr Trump responded: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter.”

Donald Trump was criticised over his conduct (REUTERS)

The president went on to accuse Mr Alexander of “sensationalism”, describing the reporter’s question as “very nasty” and “a very bad signal… to the American people.”

He added that he called NBC parent company Comcast “Con-Cast”.

Mr Trump had a public disagreement in the same press conference with Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr Fauci said that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine could not be used to fight coronavirus – despite Mr Trump naming the drug as a possible solution that could be ready “almost immediately” on Thursday.

But when reporters questioned the president about hydroxychloroquine on Friday he didn’t back down

Mr Trump said: I think without seeing too much, I’m probably more of a fan of [hydroxychloroquine]…

“It’s a strong drug. So, we’ll see.”

The president also added that Dr Fauci was “100 per cent right.”

Hydroxychloroquine has reportedly had some success in fighting coronavirus in small “test tube” trials, which don’t involve humans.

But scientists have warned that this doesn’t mean that it can be used for treating humans.

Nearly 20,000 people in the US have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the disease worldwide. More than 200 have died.