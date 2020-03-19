🔥Don Hutchinson suggests Liverpool should swap Mo Salah for Jadon Sancho because 'he does the basic things badly'🔥

Liverpool should do all they can to ensure Sadio Mane remains at the club this summer but could afford to lose Mohamed Salah, according to Don Hutchison – who says he would swap the Egyptian for Jadon Sancho..

The prolific pair have been crucial to the Reds’ recent transformation under Jurgen Klopp, starring in last season’s Champions League win and helping carve out an unassailable lead in the Premier League this term.

Inevitably, that form has led to reports of interest from other big clubs across Europe, which Hutchison suggests he would dismiss out of hand.

Still, if the former Liverpool midfielder had to lose one of either Mane or Salah in the transfer window, he is certain that the latter is far more expendable than his colleague.

And that is because of the Egyptian’s tendency to – in Hutchison’s opinion – do ‘the basic things really badly’.

“I wouldn’t accept £140m for Mane, I wouldn’t, I disagree, I wouldn’t,” Hutchison said during a debate on ESPN.

“They’re the same age but it’s Mo Salah that I watch every single week, and his numbers are astonishing don’t get me wrong and you can’t take that away from Mo Salah but… you watch Mo Salah and the guy does genius things but he does the most basic things so bad it’s untrue.

“He can’t pass a ball five yards, he seems to keep playing this ball where he tries to nutmeg everyone from whatever side he’s on, if he’s coming off the right flank onto his left, tries to play it to a striker through a body of players that’s never, ever on.

“And you watch him and go ‘Surely this has been coached, surely Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have tried to coach Mo Salah, and he does the basic things really badly, yet his numbers are frightening and he scores a ridiculous amount of goals in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“So I would disagree, I think if you’re going to sell anyone and you had to sell one – don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t sell any if I was Jurgen Klopp – but if one was to go and you offered Mo Salah for someone like Jadon Sancho, I maybe would take that swap.”

Our view

Liverpool Football Correspondent, David Lynch

Only Alan Shearer scored more goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances than Mohamed Salah’s 70, and yet doubts over the Egyptian’s brilliance somehow persist. It would perhaps be more understandable if those incredibly impressive numbers weren’t also matched by collective glory but, with a Premier League title soon to follow last season’s Champions League success, Salah could hardly be doing any more than he currently is. It seems that English football will only truly appreciate the forward once he leaves.