🔥Dominique Ansel and By Chloe restaurant group to offer free meals to school children during coronavirus crisis🔥

A London restaurant group has announced that it will offer free lunches to school children amid the coronavirus crisis.

QOOT Group – which includes restaurant brands Dominique Ansel Bakery, By Chloe, The Lebanese Bakery and Gentlemen Baristas – will offer a complimentary lunch to any child who would qualify for free school meals from the government.

The offer comes as the prime minister announced on Wednesday March 18 that schools would close from this Friday in order to combat the spread of the virus. The government has said that children who are eligible for free school meals will be given food vouchers during the closure.

The free lunches at QOOT restaurants will consist of a sandwich, a drink and a snack, and will be available to collect at 12 restaurant locations across the capital. In order to pick up the meal, families must display their benefits documentation at the restaurant.

“Covid-19 is an existential threat to the UK’s most vulnerable families,” said the group’s COO Simon Wright. “If we at QOOT can go some way in relieving that threat, then at least there will be some positive to rise from this tragic time for the hospitality industry and our nation as a whole.”

In recent days, restaurants have also moved to support those on the front line of the fight against the virus by offering discounts to NHS staff. Groups offering discounts include Leon, Pizza Pilgrims and Pret, as well as the Lebanese Bakery and By Chloe of QOOT.

The full list of QOOT locations serving the free meals for children is below:

By Chloe (Covent Garden), 34-43 Russell Street, WC2B 5HA, eatbychloe.com

By Chloe (Tower Bridge), One Tower Bridge, 6 Duchess Walk, SE1 2SD, eatbychloe.com

By Chloe (Oxford Circus), 4-5 Langham Place, W1B 3DG, eatbychloe.com

The Lebanese Bakery (Covent Garden), Russell Street, WC2B 5HA, thelebanesebakery.com

Dominique Ansel Bakery (Belgravia), 7-21 Elizabeth Street, SW1W 9RP, dominiqueansellondon.com

Dominique Ansel Treehouse (Covent Garden), 24 Floral Street, WC2E 9DP, dominiqueanseltreehouse.com

Gentlemen Baristas (Borough), 63 Union Street, SE1 1SG, thegentlemenbaristas.com

Gentlemen Baristas (London Bridge), 11 Park Street, SE1 9AB, thegentlemenbaristas.com

Gentlemen Baristas (East India Dock), Import Building, 2 Clove Crescent, E14 2BE, thegentlemenbaristas.com

Gentlemen Baristas (Hammersmith), 3 Shortlands, W6 8DA, thegentlemenbaristas.com

Gentlemen Baristas (Holborn), Unit 3, 1 New Oxford Street, WC1A 1LW, thegentlemenbaristas.com

Gentlemen Baristas (Vinegar Yard), Vinegar Yard, SE1 3QU, thegentlemenbaristas.com