🔥Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha gives us an inside look at how she does New York Fashion Week🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Natti Natasha is in the car on her way to the Michael Kors show when we speak, having just sat front row at Carolina Herrera the night before and walked the runway at The Blonds earlier in the week. Not a bad fashion week debut.

“This is the first time I’ve really been a part of New York Fashion Week and got to go to some of the designers I’ve really loved,” the Dominican singer and songwriter said.

Natasha’s collaborations with artists like Daddy Yankee and Becky G combined with the release of her debut album, Iluminatti, in 2019, helped earn her an international following with over four billion views on YouTube in 2018 alone (the most of any female on the platform). She’s also gained more than 20 million Instagram followers, all eager to see what wears next.

Natti Natasha on her way to the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 show in NYC. (Courtesy of Natti Natasha)

For the past six months, whether Natasha’s getting ready for a performance of her own or sitting next to actress Dove Cameron at the Michael Kors show (like she was today), creative duo Prince and Jacob are behind the look.

“We start by saying, ‘What vibe do we want for the event?’ and then we start exchanging ideas,” Natasha said of their collaboration process. “Prince and Jacob will usually send references to see how I’ll feel about a certain look, then I’ll go in with my little touch on how I would wear it and it all starts building up from there.”

Natti Natasha with actress and singer Dove Cameron at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 show in NYC. (Courtesy of Natti Natasha)

For Michael Kors, Prince and Jacob chose from the designer’s own archive, letting the smaller details show off Natasha’s personality. “We worked with this black and white houndstooth jacket that we paired with one of Michael’s black and white geometric-shaped purses,” Prince and Jacob said.

“Since Natti’s a little bit tinier, we added a pair of nude heels from his collection to give her that lift,” they explained of how breaking up the black on black with a nude shoe helped to elongate Natasha’s silhouette.

Natti Natasha in Michael Kors, styled by Prince and Jacob for the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 show in NYC on February 12, 2020. (Courtesy of Natti Natasha)

After Michael Kors, it’s straight back to work for Natasha, whose latest single, ‘Despacio,’ is slated to drop next week. “It’s a collaboration with a few urban artists, and it’s a very flirty, fresh song,” she says, hinting that a music video is on the way, too.

And then there are the Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami at the end of the month, where Natasha is nominated for six awards and will be performing. “I’m a very hyper person, and I go in full of energy,” Natasha said of her approach to both her work and fashion week. “When you’re so excited, that adrenaline helps you just go, go, go.”