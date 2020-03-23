🔥Dominic Raab to become acting prime minister if Boris Johnson is taken ill🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would stand in as prime minister if Boris Johnson became unwell, his spokesman has said.

As the UK coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, the Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that the Foreign Secretary would step in if necessary if Mr Johnson fell ill.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is well… the Foreign Secretary is the First Secretary of State.”

If Mr Raab was also ill, the Prime Minister has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers, the spokesman added.

It comes as the Government continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, with 5,683 cases of Covid-19 now being confirmed in the UK.

