The UK and US have vowed to hold to account those behind an attack on a coalition military base in Iraq which killed a British soldier last night.

Two American soldiers were also killed in the rocket attack on Camp Taji and a dozen more personnel were wounded.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab branded the act “cowardly”.

“We will defend against these deplorable acts & hold those responsible to account,” he added. “My thoughts are with the families of those killed.”

Mr Raab spoke by telephone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last night about the attack.

Mr Pompeo said they had agreed that “those responsible must be held accountable”.

“Today’s deadly attack on Iraq’s Camp Taji military base will not be tolerated,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement: “My thoughts go out to their loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to stay in close contact with our coalition partners to establish exactly what happened.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace called the attack a “cowardly and retrograde act”.

“The men and women of the UK armed forces are in Iraq to help that country establish stability and prosperity. The people that did this are not friends of Iraq,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed or injured. We shall not forget their sacrifice and will ensure those who committed these acts face justice.”

Taji air base, north of Baghdad, is used as a training site for coalition forces.

US military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said 12 more people from the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve were injured when more than 15 small rockets hit the base on Wednesday.

The death marks the first time a British serviceperson has been killed by enemy fire since the UK and allies launched their operation against Islamic State in 2014.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Calition and Iraqi forces said about 18 Katyusha rockets hit Taji base. Iraqi security forces discovered a “rocket-rigged truck” a few miles away from the camp.

The nationalities of the injured personnel have not been revealed.

28-year-old Iraqi journalist Ali Al Dulaimy, filmed the attack from the town of Balad and shared the video on Twitter.

He told PA news agency through a translation tool that the rockets seemed to be fired at precise targets.

“I heard screams and panic at the American forces inside the camp, and they were rushing to extinguish the fires that devoured the camp,” he said.

“There were soldiers shouting and sirens.”

In January, the Ministry of Defence said there were roughly 400 personnel in Iraq across three main bases: Camp Taji near Baghdad, Union III in Baghdad, and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely to be behind the attack.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a rocket attack on a Kirkuk military base in December that killed a US contractor, and prompting American military strikes in response.

The strikes led to protests at the US embassy in Baghdad. These were followed in January by the air strike that killed Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, leaders of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which count Kataib Hezbollah as a member.

Since 2009, the US State Department has designated Kataib Hezbollah a “foreign terrorist organisation”.

Additional reporting by PA